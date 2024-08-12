Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori's replacement likely, says Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar cleared air about decision to change Sindh governor, which according to him would be done in the next few days.
After denying the gossip, Dar confirmed that PML-N provincial chief and former DG FIA Bashir Memon would not be appointed as the new governor.
The development comes after MQM-Pakistan dismissed the reports about change, saying that if the government had indeed decided on a new appointment, it would have consulted the party.
Kamran Tessori’s appointment previously stunned MQM-P Rabita Committee, as his name was not among the three recommended by the party.
As part of a pre-election understanding between PPP and PML-N, Sindh-ruling party selected its candidates for the president and Senate Chairman, while the PML-N chose the prime minister and National Assembly speaker.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 12, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
