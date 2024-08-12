Fawad Khan's latest track 'Taara/Diamonds' featuring Bilal Ali, Maria Unera out now!

Fawad Khan's latest track named Taara/Diamonds is now available for streaming. US based media and production company introduced new macaroni electronic pop track.
The song directed by Maheen Mustafa, founder of MTG, is out now and clip will be available on all streaming platforms. The singer expressed admiration for featured artists, showing vocal magic.
The track features Bilal Ali, lead vocalist of the Pakistani band "Kashmir," and Maria Unera, a Pakistani-Filipino singer and songwriter.
The song is inspiration top stars provide. Unera shared her enthusiasm about the project, noting that it was a standout opportunity for her. Ali expressed his excitement about collaborating with other stars and hoped that their efforts would be appreciated.
The song also blends Ali Azmat’s Taara Jala with Rihanna’s 2012 hit Diamonds, creating tribute to several influential artists, both living and deceased.
