LCWU dedicates history museum to Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's name adorned newly established history Museum of Lahore College for Women University.
The historic educational institution has named newly inaugurated History Museum in honor of its alumna Maryam Nawaz, who is the first female chief minister of Punjab.
LCWU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Shagufta Naz made the announcement during a ceremony celebrating the 100th anniversary of the varsity.
VC highlighted accomplishments of LCWU alumnus, noting that while many women from the university have achieved success across various fields, Maryam Nawaz's rise in politics stands out. She commends CM Maryam's exceptional achievements in politics and her recent appointment as the highest executive authority in Punjab make us extremely proud.
The museum, created as part of the centennial celebrations, features the biographies of notable alumni and displays artifacts that reflect the institution’s rich history.
Maryam, 50, made history as first female Chief Minister of Punjab. The daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif follows a family tradition of holding chief minister position.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 12, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
