LCWU dedicates history museum to Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's name adorned newly established history Museum of Lahore College for Women University.

The historic educational institution has named newly inaugurated History Museum in honor of its alumna Maryam Nawaz, who is the first female chief minister of Punjab.

LCWU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Shagufta Naz made the announcement during a ceremony celebrating the 100th anniversary of the varsity.

VC highlighted accomplishments of LCWU alumnus, noting that while many women from the university have achieved success across various fields, Maryam Nawaz's rise in politics stands out. She commends CM Maryam's exceptional achievements in politics and her recent appointment as the highest executive authority in Punjab make us extremely proud.

The museum, created as part of the centennial celebrations, features the biographies of notable alumni and displays artifacts that reflect the institution’s rich history.

Maryam, 50, made history as first female Chief Minister of Punjab. The daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif follows a family tradition of holding chief minister position.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/17-May-2024/cm-maryam-nawaz-now-dons-elite-police-uniform-during-passing-out-parade











