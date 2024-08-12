Supreme Court reinstates vote recount orders in NA-79, NA-81, and NA-154

LAHORE – Supreme Court ordered recount of votes in three National Assembly constituencies, overturning previous Lahore High Court decision and reinstating ECP ruling.
The apex court accepted appeals from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and ordered recounts in NA-79 Gujranwala, NA-81 Gujranwala, and NA-154 Lodhran.
The verdict, reached by 2-1 majority, was supported by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, while Justice Aqeel Abbasi opposed it.
It all started when PML-N's Azhar Nahra contested LHC’s decision to suspend his victory notification for NA-81. Initially, PTI-backed independent candidate Chaudhry Bilal was declared the winner by a margin of 7,791 votes in the 2024 general elections. However, after Nahra requested a recount, electoral watchdog declared Nahra winner with a margin of 3,100 votes, dismissing around 10,000 of Nahra’s votes as invalid.
Imran Khan's party leader then the ECP’s decision in the LHC, which, on April 4, annulled Nahra’s victory notification for NA-81.
Lahore High Court ruled that Election Commission could not handle complaints about election disputes once the election tribunals were operational.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 12, 2024 in open market.
On Monday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
