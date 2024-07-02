Honda CD 70 Dream price update for July 2024 after budget approval

LAHORE – The Honda CD 70 Dream is a popular motorcycle model in Pakistan, known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and affordability.
The Honda bike typically features a sturdy design, a comfortable ride suitable for city commuting, and a modest engine displacement that makes it economical in terms of fuel consumption.
The two-wheeler Dream features slender bodywork, razor-sharp headlight, and eye-catching taillight. As it boasts the same engine of base variant of Honda CD 70, it is also distinguished by its outstanding fuel efficiency, as it covers a distance of 55 kilometers per litre.
A 4-speed transmission is mated to a 4-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine under the hood of the Honda CD 70 Dream.
Colours
The Honda CD 70 Dream is available in three colours, Red, Black, and silver.
The price of Honda CD 70 Dream price in Pakistan stands at Rs168,900, as of July 2024. The Budget 2024-25, which was approved last month, has so far not affected the price of the motorcycles.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 2, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.75 for buying and 280.60 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.4 and selling rate is 296.9 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.75
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|293.4
|296.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.85
|75.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.95
|73.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.01
|748.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.98
|40.38
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.27
|913.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.27
|26.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.