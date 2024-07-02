Honda CD 70 Dream price update for July 2024 after budget approval

LAHORE – The Honda CD 70 Dream is a popular motorcycle model in Pakistan, known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and affordability.

The Honda bike typically features a sturdy design, a comfortable ride suitable for city commuting, and a modest engine displacement that makes it economical in terms of fuel consumption.

The two-wheeler Dream features slender bodywork, razor-sharp headlight, and eye-catching taillight. As it boasts the same engine of base variant of Honda CD 70, it is also distinguished by its outstanding fuel efficiency, as it covers a distance of 55 kilometers per litre.

A 4-speed transmission is mated to a 4-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine under the hood of the Honda CD 70 Dream.

Colours

The Honda CD 70 Dream is available in three colours, Red, Black, and silver.

Honda CD 70 Dream Price in Pakistan July 2024

The price of Honda CD 70 Dream price in Pakistan stands at Rs168,900, as of July 2024. The Budget 2024-25, which was approved last month, has so far not affected the price of the motorcycles.