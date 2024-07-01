Honda CD 70, CG 125 latest prices in Pakistan from July 2024

LAHORE – Japanese company Honda Atlas leads the two-wheeler market in Pakistan owing to its fuel-efficient and strong variants.

Honda CD 70 and CG 125 are the top selling bikes of the company despite they did not saw any major uplift in their design and features.

The CD 70’s popularity is largely attributed to its features, such as impressive fuel efficiency, a sturdy build for smooth handling on both urban and rural roads, and unmatched affordability. The easy-to-drive bike also has strong resale value.

When it comes to Honda CG 125, it dominates the two-wheeler market in Pakistan due to its reputation for durability and reliability, making it a favorite among riders for daily commutes.

Honda CG-125 is equipped with 4-stroke engine that generates 11-Horse Power with low fuel consumption.

Honda CG 125 Latest Price in Pakistan

As of July 1, 2024, the base variant of Honda CG 125 is available for Rs23,900 in Pakistan.

Honda CD 70 Latest Price in Pakistan

As of July 1, 2024, the Honda CD 70 is available for Rs157,900 in Pakistan.