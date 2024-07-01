Search

Honda CD 70, CG 125 latest prices in Pakistan from July 2024

04:58 PM | 1 Jul, 2024
LAHORE – Japanese company Honda Atlas leads the two-wheeler market in Pakistan owing to its fuel-efficient and strong variants. 

Honda CD 70 and CG 125 are the top selling bikes of the company despite they did not saw any major uplift in their design and features. 

The CD 70’s popularity is largely attributed to its features, such as impressive fuel efficiency, a sturdy build for smooth handling on both urban and rural roads, and unmatched affordability. The easy-to-drive bike also has strong resale value. 

When it comes to Honda CG 125, it dominates the two-wheeler market in Pakistan due to its reputation for durability and reliability, making it a favorite among riders for daily commutes.

Honda CG-125 is equipped with 4-stroke engine that generates 11-Horse Power with low fuel consumption.

Honda CG 125 Latest Price in Pakistan

As of July 1, 2024, the base variant of Honda CG 125 is available for Rs23,900 in Pakistan.

Honda CD 70 Latest Price in Pakistan

As of July 1, 2024, the Honda CD 70 is available for Rs157,900 in Pakistan.

Gold & Silver

02:50 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Gold prices slightly decreases in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal -1 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 1, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.9 75.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.8
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.56 748.56
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.32 38.72
Danish Krone DKK 39.87 40.27
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.51 916.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.22 171.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.24 731.24
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

