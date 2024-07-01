Pakistan Railways hikes train fares after petroleum prices go up

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has announced three percent increase in fare of various freight trains after petroleum prices were revised up by the government.

The railways has issued a notification in this regard, stating that steel coils, petroleum products, LHC, LMC, hunting charges and others will be exempted from the recent hike in fares.

The new freight train fares will come into effect from July 3, 2024.

On Sunday night, the government increased the petrol prices owing to the upward trend in the international market.

The federal government raised the petrol price in the country by Rs7.45 per litre, increasing it from Rs258.16 to Rs265.61 for the next fortnight (July 1-July 15).

According to the notification, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has also been increased by Rs9.56 to Rs277.45 per litre. The new fuel prices will take effect from July 1.

"The prices of petroleum products have seen an increasing trend in the international market during the last fortnight," the official notification stated.

This price adjustment is the first since the announcement of the federal budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on June 12.