Saudi Riyal to Pakistani Rupee – SAR to PKR Latest Rate Today – 26 December 2024

KARACHI – The exchange rate for Saudi Riyal (SAR) remains same in Pakistan’s open market on December 26, with buying rate hovering Rs74.13 and the selling rate at Rs74.53.

SAR TO PKR Rate Today

Date Latest Rate Change December 26 Rs74.13 — December 25 Rs74.13 —

On Thursday, 500 Saudi equated to Rs37,065 in local currency, while 1,000 Riyals are worth Rs74,130.

Saudi Riyal remains in demand for Pakistani expatriates returning from Kingdom and for individuals transferring remittances, as they can now visit banks or exchange companies to convert their Saudi Riyals into PKR.