TDAP participating in Argentina textile fair in April
03:42 PM | 29 Jan, 2020
ISLAMABAD - The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is all set to participate in Textile fair scheduled to be held in Argentina from April 20 to 23.

The authority would be participating in three exhibitions including Emitex, Simatex and Confemaq, according to a press statement received here. The statement added that these exhibitions summon the most important manufacturers of yarns and fabrics, manufacturers of garment-textile machinery and suppliers of services and supplies.

The exhibitions also rank among the biggest international events for the textile and garment industries in South America. It is the only Messe Frankfurt exhibition in South America and attracts buyers from various countries, it said adding that TDAP would participate in Pakistan’s pavilion in Emitex, Argentina.

The fair would help to understand the South America market and would prove to be the best platform to increase buyers to Pakistan.

TDAP has been providing subsidized stalls to increase the exports of Fibers – Yarns, Woven and Knitted Fabrics, Trims and Accessories, Technical Textiles and Non-Woven from clothing, Machinery Design and Finishing of Garments Teed (print, flock, laser and other).

The TDAP has advised those interested to participate in the fair to apply through the authority by February 6, 2020.

There were 212 exhibitors from 11 countries and 10,157 visitors who participated in 2018 show.

