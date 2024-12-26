Nishtar Hospital Multan faces scrutiny after woman delivers baby in toilet

MULTAN – Healthcare gaps exposed as woman gives birth in toilet at Nishtar Hospital,a tertiary care medical facility, serving large population in Southern Punjab.

The woman delivered birth to baby in hospital’s washroom after arriving with labor pains. Hospital officials confirmed that the woman had undergone an ultrasound before heading to restroom, where she unexpectedly delivered the baby.

The hospital staff promptly moved both mother and child to gynecology labor room, where they received medical aid. This incident highlights ongoing challenges in Pakistan’s healthcare system, especially in backward areas where medical facilities remain under-resourced.

This case follows similar incident last month at a government hospital in rural Sindh, where a woman was forced to give birth outside the hospital due to a lack medical facilities.

Such incidents underscore urgent need for improved healthcare infrastructure, especially in government hospital. Hospitals in Pakistan experience overcrowding due to factors like limited infrastructure, staff shortages, and high demand from people who cannot afford private care.