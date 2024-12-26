Zac Goldsmith fires back at Khawaja Asif’s claims about Israeli ties in Imran Khan’s release campaign

ISLAMABAD – Jailed Pakistani leader Imran Khan continues to remain in international headlines, as close aides of US President-elect Donald Trump called for his release, and buzz prompted response from Pakistan’s ruling alliance.

Zac Goldsmith, the British politician and brother of Khan’s first wife Jemima, responded to remarks made by Defense Minister Khawaja Asif as latter claimed that “Operation Goldsmith” is in full swing for release of PTI founder Imran Khan, accusing the operation of being heavily backed by Israelis.

In a scathing tweet, Goldsmith rapped Asif for what he called an unfounded and “absurd” accusation. Goldsmith raised questions at Paksitani minister’s comments, claiming that the minister invented concept of “Operation Goldsmith” and insinuated that it was linked to Jewish interests.

“This is the actual Defence Minister of Pakistan… a grown man. He has invented something called ‘Operation Goldsmith,’ which apparently is in the business of recruiting people… I’m not sure what for, but it sounds awful, and VERY Jewish,” Zac said.

Goldsmith clarified that he has only visited Pakistan once and has never financially supported political activities in the country, and praised PTI chief for his honesty.

Asif’s claims were met with criticism from other international figures as well. Trumps’s close ally Richard Grenell expressed concern over Asif’s remarks, calling them reckless and urging a review of US financial support to South Asian nation.

In his original tweet, Khawaja Asif suggested that individuals involved in “Operation Goldsmith” were working to free Imran Khan with full support from Israeli forces. He described Khan as an “Israeli asset” and warned that those supporting him in the West should recognize that Pakistan is committed to defending its interests as a nuclear power.