Urs Of Sufi saint Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah begins in Kasur
LAHORE - The 263th urs of famous Sufi saint Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah began in Kasur on Friday.
Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Minister Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah inaugurated the urs celebrations while performing traditional Chadar on the grave of the saint.
Later on, pecial dua was offered for development and prosperity of the country.
Secretary Auqaf Dr Arshad Ahmad, Director General Syed Tahir Raza Bokhari, officials of the district administration, ulema and a large number of devottees were also present.
The auqaf department had allocated Rs 353,000 for holding ceremonies and for free food to visitors.
Addressing on the occasion, the minister said he issued directions for renovationof all shrines under the auqaf department.
Meanwhile, the police have made foolproof security arrangements during the urs.
