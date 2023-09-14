SBP maintains policy rate at 22 percent 

KARACHI – The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday decided to maintain the policy rate at 22 percent.

The central bank in a statement said the decision “takes into account the latest inflation outturn reflecting the continuing declining trend in inflation from its peak of 38 percent in May to 27.4 percent in August 2023”.

Even though global oil prices have risen recently and are being passed on to consumers through adjustment in administered energy prices, inflation is projected to remain on the downward trajectory, especially from the second half of this year, the SBP predicted.

As such, real interest rates continue to remain in positive territory on a forward-looking basis.

Moreover, the expected ease in supply constraints owing to better agriculture output and the recent administrative measures against speculative activity in the FX and commodity markets would also support the inflation outlook.

The MPC noted four key developments since its July meeting. First, agriculture outlook has improved, based on the latest data on cotton arrivals, better input conditions, and satellite data indicating healthy vegetation of other crops. Second, global oil prices have been rising and are now hovering over $90/barrel level. Third, as anticipated, the current account posted a deficit in July after remaining in surplus for the last four months, partly reflecting the impact of the recent ease in import restrictions.

Finally, recent administrative and regulatory measures aimed at improving availability of essential food commodities and curbing illegal activities in the foreign exchange market have begun to yield results.

This has helped in narrowing the gap between the interbank and open market exchange rates.

The bank noted that it will continue to monitor the risks to the inflation outlook and, if required, it will take appropriate action to achieve the objective of price stability.

At the same time, the MPC also stressed on maintaining a prudent fiscal stance to keep aggregate demand in check. This is necessary to bring inflation down on a sustainable basis and to achieve the medium-term target of 5 – 7 percent by end-FY25.