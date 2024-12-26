Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistani literary icon Bapsi Sidhwa passes away in US

AUSTIN – Pakistani English Literature icon Bapsi Sidhwa has passed away at the age of 86 in Houston, Texas. Sidhwa, a big name in literature, hailed from a Gujarati family in Karachi, and her literary career spanned decades and produced several numerous works.

Tributes and condolences poured in as Bapsi’s life and work were commended worldwide. Political and social upheavals like Partition profoundly influenced her contributions, which deeply shaped her work. Her demise marks end of an era in Pakistani literature, but her legacy as a powerful voice in storytelling will continue to inspire generations.

She completed her graduation at Kinnaird College for Women, and later moved to America in the early 80s for higher education. She taught at several prestigious institutions, including Columbia University and the University of Houston.

The novelist’s contributions earned series of prestigious awards, including Lila Wallace Reader’s Digest Writer’s Award, the Mondello Prize for Foreign Authors, and the Sir Syed Day Lifetime Achievement Award. Pakistani government honored her with Sitara-i-Imtiaz.

He career spanned decades as she gave finest writings like The Pakistani Bride, The Crow Eaters, An American Brat, and City of Sin and Splendour: Writings on LahoreCracking India later amassed huge recognition as Bapsi explores the trauma of the Partition. Her 2006 novel Water: A Novel served as the inspiration for movies.

Veteran Pakistani writer Munnu Bhai dies in Lahore

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

