State Bank keeps interest rate unchanged at 12pc

KARACHI – The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) maintained the policy rate stable at 12 percent on Monday, in contrast to expectations of a 50-100BPs cut.

 

According to reports, the Monetary Policy Committee held a meeting today to set the policy rate for the next one and a half months, deciding to maintain the interest rate at 12%.

The State Bank stated that inflation in February was 1.5%, and it is expected to decrease further before gradually rising again. For the current fiscal year, inflation is projected to remain between 5% to 7%, though risks persist due to fluctuations in food prices, energy adjustments, additional taxes, and global commodity prices.

For the fiscal year 2024-25, the current account balance is expected to show a surplus, and the GDP deficit will be around 0.5%. The State Bank’s reserves are projected to surpass $13 billion by June 2025. In a globally uncertain environment, strengthening external buffers is crucial, with economic growth expected to recover in the second half of FY25 as financial conditions improve.

The State Bank has maintained its forecast for economic growth at 2.5% to 3.5% for the current fiscal year, predicting an acceleration in economic activities going forward.

It is noteworthy that in the previous review, the policy rate was reduced by 1%, setting it at 12%.

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 10 March 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 280.25 281.75
EUR Euro 297.85 300.6
GBP UK Pound Sterling 360.5 364
AED U.A.E Dirham 76.05 76.7
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.45 75
AUD Australian Dollar 177 179.25
BHD Bahrain Dinar 739.3 747.3
CAD Canadian Dollar 196.1 198.5
CNY China Yuan 37.55 37.95
DKK Danish Krone 38.45 38.85
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.65 36
INR Indian Rupee 3.12 3.21
JPY Japanese Yen 1.9 1.96
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 900.5 910
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
NZD New Zealand Dollar 157.59 159.59
NOK Norwegian Krone 25.21 25.51
OMR Omani Riyal 723.6 732.1
QAR Qatari Riyal 76.16 76.86
SGD Singapore Dollar 209.35 211.35
SEK Swedish Krona 25.35 25.65
CHF Swiss Franc 311.62 314.37
THB Thai Baht 8.13 8.28
 

