Violent clash between two groups outside Dadu court injures 15

DADU – A violent clash broke out between the Bhund and Chandia clans outside the main gate of the Sessions Court in Dadu, stemming from a longstanding rivalry.

Both sides openly displayed weapons and resorted to firing, spreading panic in the area.

Along with gunfire, sticks, kicks, and punches were freely used, resulting in injuries to over 15 people.

The injured were immediately shifted to DHQ Hospital, where the condition of three individuals is reported to be critical.

Following the incident, a heavy police presence was deployed at the hospital to handle any untoward situation.