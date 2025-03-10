Women, accused Jamal settle Islamabad assault case

ISLAMABAD – A settlement has been reached between the women and accused Jamal following an assault incident near F-9 Park, Islamabad.

According to the police, Jamal was granted bail on March 7 after the reconciliation.

The agreement between both parties has surfaced, stating that they are fully satisfied, Jamal is innocent, and the case was filed due to a misunderstanding.

The women declared they have no objection if the court releases Jamal, and they do not wish to pursue the case further. The agreement bears the signatures of all three women.

It is worth noting that a video of the incident went viral recently, showing women being dragged by their hair by the accused in front of a well-known food chain near F-9 Park.

Following the complaint of one of the women, Margalla police registered a case against the suspects. The FIR stated that on the night of February 23, Jamal and his accomplices assaulted the women, stealing 10 tolas of gold jewelry and Rs. 2 million in cash.

Islamabad police confirmed the incident occurred on February 23, and they promptly arrested the main suspect, Jamal. After securing a 3-day physical remand, the police recovered the stolen items and presented the charge sheet in court, sending Jamal to jail on judicial remand.