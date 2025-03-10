First Naegleria death reported in Karachi this year

KARACHI – The brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri has claimed its first life in Karachi this year. A 36-year-old woman from Gulshan-e-Iqbal succumbed to the deadly infection.

According to the Sindh Health Department, the woman showed symptoms on February 18, 2025, and was admitted to a private hospital on February 19. Sadly, she passed away on February 23.

On February 24, lab tests confirmed the presence of Naegleria fowleri. Investigations revealed that the patient had not participated in any water-related activities.

Experts suspect the cause might be ablution (wudu). This fatal amoeba usually thrives in warm water and enters the brain through the nasal passage, causing severe damage. Early symptoms include intense headaches, fever, nausea, neck stiffness, confusion, and unconsciousness, often leading to death within days.

Experts recommend adding appropriate amounts of chlorine tablets to water supplies to prevent Naegleria fowleri and ensure water safety.