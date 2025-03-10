Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

ICC reacts to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi's absence from Champions Trophy final ceremony

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has responded to the absence of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials from the stage during the Champions Trophy 2025 final ceremony.

PCB officials were reportedly furious over being overlooked during the closing ceremony and demanded an explanation from the ICC.

After the final in Dubai, the trophy presentation featured ICC Chairman Jay Shah, BCCI President Roger Binny, BCCI Secretary, and New Zealand Cricket Board’s Roger Twose, but no PCB representative was invited on stage.

Although PCB’s Chief Operating Officer and Tournament Director, Sameer Ahmed Syed, was present, ICC did not invite him to the ceremony.

PCB now plans to officially write to the ICC, questioning why the host board was ignored during the event.

The ICC had been informed that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi would not attend the final, and Sameer Ahmed Syed would represent Pakistan instead.

According to the ICC, the decision on who appears on stage rests solely with them.

Traditionally, host nation representatives have been part of ICC event ceremonies, but this time in Dubai, the usual practice was not followed, leaving both PCB officials and cricket fans outraged.

In its statement, the ICC clarified that PCB’s Chairman was invited to the final ceremony but did not attend.

The ICC emphasized that they follow the same rules for all their tournaments, inviting the host board’s chairman, vice president, or CEO to the stage.

The statement further explained that other board officials, regardless of their presence at the venue, are not part of the on-stage proceedings.

