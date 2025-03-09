VIDEO: Women attacked and robbed in F-9 park over photography dispute

A shocking incident of harassment and robbery unfolded at F-9 Park, Islamabad, when a man assaulted a woman and her daughters over a misunderstanding regarding photography. The accused, identified as Jamal Nai, allegedly believed that the victims were taking pictures of his family, which led him to violently attack them.

The incident occurred on February 23, 2025, around 8:00 PM near McDonald’s in F-9 Park. The complainant, Hajara Malik, was at the park with her daughters when they were taking pictures. Reports suggest that Jamal Nai, accompanied by several individuals, misinterpreted their actions and aggressively confronted them.

Violent Assault & Robbery

According to the First Information Report (FIR No. 118/25) filed at Margalla Police Station, the accused blocked the victims’ car using a white Mercedes (Registration No. 521-BGC) and forcefully approached them.

The complaint details that Jamal and his accomplices physically harassed the women, pulled their hair, tore their clothes, and subjected them to severe violence. During the attack, the assailants snatched the victim’s handbag, which contained PKR 2,000,000 in cash and 10 tolas of gold jewelry worth PKR 2,500,000. The accused also issued life threats before fleeing the scene.

Legal Action & Police Response

The victims immediately reported the incident via the police helpline (15) and later visited the Margalla Police Station to formally file their complaint.

Following an initial investigation, authorities have registered a case against Jamal Nai and his accomplices under Sections 392, 341, 506-II, 354, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The accused has been properly booked and challaned for legal proceedings.

The incident has sparked outrage, with many calling for swift justice against those involved. The brutality of the assault, especially against women in a public place, has raised concerns about women’s safety in Islamabad.

Authorities have assured that a thorough investigation is underway, and further legal proceedings will be carried out.