TikToker Shamsher Bhatti, friend injured in Lahore shooting

LAHORE – TikToker Shamsher Bhatti and his friends were seriously injured after unidentified gunmen in a car opened fire on them. They were immediately shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

According to Lahore police, the shooting took place in the Sherakot area, targeting Shamsher Bhatti and his friend.

Shamsher Bhatti sustained severe injuries to his chest and arm, while his friend Sagheer was shot in the head.

The suspects fled the scene after the attack.

Police have collected evidence from the crime scene and registered a case against the attackers. The search for the culprits is ongoing.