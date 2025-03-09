Punjab doctor arrested for criticizing Maryam Nawaz on Facebook

Bhakkar police have registered a case against a local doctor under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) after he allegedly posted critical remarks about Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Facebook.

According to reports, the case was filed by a security official who took issue with the doctor’s remarks. The development has sparked debate on social media, with many questioning the role of security personnel in such matters.

Dr. Shehryar, a senior surgeon who has previously served at Mayo Hospital, was reportedly charged based on certain videos. His last post on social media was addressed to his patients. The incident has raised concerns about the increasing use of cybercrime laws to curb political dissent.

Notably, six months ago, the Punjab Inspector General (IG) had banned police officials from using social media during duty hours. However, reports indicate that Bhakkar police officers were actively using social media when they registered the case against the doctor.

The registration of the case has sparked a debate over the application of cyber laws, with critics arguing that such actions stifle free speech. Many on social media have expressed concerns over the growing crackdown on dissenting voices.