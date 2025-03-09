Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Is Danish Taimoor planning a second marriage?

Is Danish Taimoor Planning A Second Marriage

Renowned Pakistani actor and host Danish Taimoor has addressed rumours about a second marriage, making his stance clear.

Currently co-hosting a special Ramadan transmission on a private TV channel alongside former news anchor and television host Rabia Anum, Danish found himself in a lighthearted yet viral moment.

During the show, Rabia humorously reacted to a drink name suggested by Danish, “Sharbat-e-Love by DT,” playfully questioning which love he was referring to. She also revealed that she had seen Danish consulting religious scholars about second marriage multiple times.

Responding promptly, Danish dismissed the speculation, saying, “I am happy with my one marriage and not even thinking about a second one.” He further clarified that his discussions with scholars were only about iftar meals, not marriage.

His statement took an amusing turn for the audience, offering both reassurance to those curious about his personal life and sparking a fun debate in the entertainment industry.

The witty exchange between Danish Taimoor and Rabia Anum entertained viewers, while Danish’s firm declaration put an end to any speculation regarding his marital life.

Danish Taimoor recalls scrapping movie with Kareena Kapoor

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

