Syra Yousuf's 'Ghazab Kuriye' takes the internet by storm

On the Valentine's Day, the first song from Essa Khan's romantic film Babylicious, featuring former couple Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari has been released which earned a lot of praise.
The former couple signed the film Babylicious while they were still a couple. However, they later went through a divorce, and the world was hit by a pandemic, which delayed the release of the film for quite some time.
But now, the film is finally ready to hit the screens, and the lead actors have reunited for promotions, even giving a detailed interview together. Originally scheduled to release on Valentine's Day, the film's release has been pushed back to Eid ul Adha, with a steady stream of promotional material and songs being released in the meantime.
The first dance number from the film has just been released, and it's already making waves. Yousuf not only looks stunning in her orange lehenga, but her dance moves and choreography are also breathtaking.
The set exudes traditional grandeur with its floral decorations, making it the perfect venue for a big and festive mehendi celebration. As the embrace scene comes to an end, the setting transitions to what appears to be a groom's arrival at the wedding house. He is dressed in a blue kurta shalwar and an ivory shawl, adding a touch of elegance to the scene.
The song is a complete mehendi number, featuring classic twirls, thumkas, and the timeless Shakar Wandaan Re dance step. Syra's impressive dance moves are sure to leave a lasting impression, and it's safe to say that this fun, groovy track will be a staple at wedding functions and engagement parties. The dance sequence has been beautifully executed, with perfect shots, wide angles, and close-ups that capture the couple's deep love for each other. The makers have truly outdone themselves with this delightful song.
The Sinf-e-Ahan actress also shared her excitement about the song's release on her Instagram account, making the announcement to her followers.
Opinions on the song were divided, with some noting its old Bollywood feel, while others praised its high production value. Here's a look at what people had to say:
On the work front, Yousuf was recently seen in Pasheman, Rishta Hai Jaise Khawab Sa, Meray Dost Meray Yaar, Sinf-e-Aahan, Superstar, and Yaadein.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,950 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,000.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs155,290 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Karachi
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Quetta
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Attock
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Multan
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,950
|PKR 2,260
