Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Babar Azam’s father shares untold story of his son’s early struggles, triumphs

Babar Azams Father Shares Untold Story Of His Sons Early Struggles Triumphs

LAHORE – Pakistan former captain Babar Azam’s father – Muhammad Azam – shared an untold story about his son during an Instagram post.

He shared an old photo of Babar Azam with a caption, “After returning to Pakistan from the U-16 World Cup, Babar Azam brought back six trophies, six bats, and $1,400 in prize money. At the time, Mudassar Nazar was in charge of the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He called me and said, “Make sure Babar comes to the academy every day.”

At the NCA, he said, the net sessions always featured national-level bowlers. Mudassar Nazar would often pad Babar up in front of these experienced players and challenge them, saying, “Come on, get this kid out.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Muhammad Azam (@azamsiddique59)

“Shoaib Akhtar, who was working on his comeback at the time, used to bowl in full rhythm — delivering 60 balls with all his might. I still remember Mudassar Bhai walking around the academy during these sessions. Back then, there were only grills around the nets, not the tall walls you see today.

“Whenever Shoaib Bhai was there, Mudassar Bhai would place Babar in front of him and tell the bowlers, “Get the kid out, but no bouncers.” Shoaib Akhtar, with his usual intensity, responded, “I have the blood of a warrior.”

For about 20 days, he said, Shoaib Akhtar bowled to Babar and others, but not once did he bowl a bouncer at him. After practice sessions, Shoaib Bhai would often encourage Babar. Looking back, I firmly believe that if Shoaib Akhtar had unleashed even a single fiery bouncer at Babar during those early days, it could have ended his career right there, he added.

“I once met Shoaib Bhai at a wedding and personally thanked him. I told him, “If Babar plays such a beautiful cover drive today, it’s because of what he learned from you.” Babar belongs to your region, and God willing, he will always play for Islamabad. If you ever want to guide him, just give him a call — scold him or advise him as you see fit — because you played a huge role in helping him overcome his fear of fast bowlers.”

He further mentioned that, “Lastly, I want to mention the great Mudassar Nazar, Babar’s and my greatest mentor. I even visited him in England and hugged him to express my heartfelt gratitude. I will soon share more pictures and details about this incredible man.”

Babar Azam enjoys spiritual moment in Makkah amid backlash over exclusion from Squad

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Our Stats

New Zealand

4

India

6

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 9 March 2025 Sunday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 280.25 281.75
EUR Euro 297.85 300.6
GBP UK Pound Sterling 360.5 364
AED U.A.E Dirham 76.05 76.7
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.45 75
AUD Australian Dollar 177 179.25
BHD Bahrain Dinar 739.3 747.3
CAD Canadian Dollar 196.1 198.5
CNY China Yuan 37.55 37.95
DKK Danish Krone 38.45 38.85
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.65 36
INR Indian Rupee 3.12 3.21
JPY Japanese Yen 1.9 1.96
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 900.5 910
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 62.18 62.78
NZD New Zealand Dollar 157.59 159.59
NOK Norwegian Krone 25.21 25.51
OMR Omani Riyal 723.6 732.1
QAR Qatari Riyal 76.16 76.86
SGD Singapore Dollar 209.35 211.35
SEK Swedish Krona 25.35 25.65
CHF Swiss Franc 311.62 314.37
THB Thai Baht 8.13 8.28
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search