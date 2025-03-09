Babar Azam’s father shares untold story of his son’s early struggles, triumphs

LAHORE – Pakistan former captain Babar Azam’s father – Muhammad Azam – shared an untold story about his son during an Instagram post.

He shared an old photo of Babar Azam with a caption, “After returning to Pakistan from the U-16 World Cup, Babar Azam brought back six trophies, six bats, and $1,400 in prize money. At the time, Mudassar Nazar was in charge of the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He called me and said, “Make sure Babar comes to the academy every day.”

At the NCA, he said, the net sessions always featured national-level bowlers. Mudassar Nazar would often pad Babar up in front of these experienced players and challenge them, saying, “Come on, get this kid out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muhammad Azam (@azamsiddique59)

“Shoaib Akhtar, who was working on his comeback at the time, used to bowl in full rhythm — delivering 60 balls with all his might. I still remember Mudassar Bhai walking around the academy during these sessions. Back then, there were only grills around the nets, not the tall walls you see today.

“Whenever Shoaib Bhai was there, Mudassar Bhai would place Babar in front of him and tell the bowlers, “Get the kid out, but no bouncers.” Shoaib Akhtar, with his usual intensity, responded, “I have the blood of a warrior.”

For about 20 days, he said, Shoaib Akhtar bowled to Babar and others, but not once did he bowl a bouncer at him. After practice sessions, Shoaib Bhai would often encourage Babar. Looking back, I firmly believe that if Shoaib Akhtar had unleashed even a single fiery bouncer at Babar during those early days, it could have ended his career right there, he added.

“I once met Shoaib Bhai at a wedding and personally thanked him. I told him, “If Babar plays such a beautiful cover drive today, it’s because of what he learned from you.” Babar belongs to your region, and God willing, he will always play for Islamabad. If you ever want to guide him, just give him a call — scold him or advise him as you see fit — because you played a huge role in helping him overcome his fear of fast bowlers.”

He further mentioned that, “Lastly, I want to mention the great Mudassar Nazar, Babar’s and my greatest mentor. I even visited him in England and hugged him to express my heartfelt gratitude. I will soon share more pictures and details about this incredible man.”