FIA busts gang trafficking Pakistani girls to China under false marriage promises

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration conducted a major operation at Islamabad Airport, arresting three members of a gang accused of smuggling Pakistani girls to China by luring them with false promises of marriage.

According to FIA, the arrested suspects have been identified as Shougui (Yousuf), Abdul Rehman, and Muhammad Nauman. The victim girl has also been taken into protective custody.

The suspects were attempting to traffic the girl to China under the pretext of marriage and employment, and they were scheduled to travel on flight number CZ6034.

Initial investigations revealed that the gang was involved in marrying Pakistani girls to Chinese nationals and smuggling them to China. Several women were also part of this organized network, helping the gang by targeting poor and vulnerable girls and convincing them to marry.

The suspects would arrange marriages between the victims and Chinese nationals, after which their data and documents were handed over to agents Abdul Rehman and Muhammad Nauman, who coordinated with a Chinese agent named Paul.

Paul would secure Chinese clients in exchange for large sums of money. The gang also provided travel documents and other facilities for the girls.

It was further revealed that the suspects had struck a deal with the victim’s mother for Rs1 million, out of which Rs150,000 had already been paid. They also forced the girl to sign a bond for a Rs1 million loan as a means of blackmail.

The FIA has arrested all three suspects and transferred them to the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell in Islamabad for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Efforts are also underway to apprehend other members of the gang.

