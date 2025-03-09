Fia Nabs Prime Suspect Usman Jajja In Greece Boat Tragedy Case

GUJRANWALA – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday arrested Usman Jajja, the prime suspect in the Greece boat tragedy case.

According to the FIA, Usman Jajja escaped from Sialkot Jail and went into hiding in Gilgit-Baltistan.

FIA revealed that Jajja was running an international human trafficking network.

The Greece boat tragedy occurred on December 14 last year, resulting in the death of 40 Pakistanis. At the time of the incident, Usman Jajja was in Sialkot Jail for a brawl case.

FIA had informed the police about Jajja’s custody, but he secured bail and escaped from jail, leading to an ongoing search until his recent arrest.