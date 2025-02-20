Blow to Pakistan as injured Fakhar Zaman ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025: report

LAHORE – Bad news for cricket fans as flamboyant opener Fakhar Zaman has reportedly been ruled out of the ongoing ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 due to injury.

The left-handed batter sustained an injury while fielding in the opening over of New Zealand’s innings. Fakhar limped off the field after a misstep, falling awkwardly during play.

A report shared by Geo News said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has approached ICC officials with a request for a replacement for Fakhar Zaman in the tournament. His absence will be a blow to Pakistan’s batting lineup, as the 33-year-old has been an integral part of their success in recent years.

Details of the injury are yet to share with fans, but Fakhar’s swift departure from the field raised concerns regarding his availability for the remainder of the tournament. Pakistan’s team management is now working closely with the ICC to identify a suitable replacement for the opening batter.

More updates to follow on this…