Teenager killed by water tanker in Karachi’s Buffer Zone

KARACHI – A teenage boy was crushed to death under the wheels of a water tanker in BR Society, Buffer Zone.

Enraged residents pelted stones at the tanker, smashing its windows, while police arrested the driver and seized the vehicle. Edhi volunteers shifted the victim’s body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

According to SHO Taimuria, Saqib Khan, the tragic accident occurred in Brohi Goth, BR Society, when a water tanker arrived for supply and accidentally ran over a local boy while reversing. The deceased was identified as 10-year-old Saim. Police controlled the situation and took the driver into custody while further investigations are underway.

The devastating loss of young Saim left his family in shock, with his mother collapsing in grief. A large number of locals gathered at the victim’s residence, deeply mourning the incident.