Sri Lanka defeat Pakistan to win Hong Kong Super Sixes tournament

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan to claim the title of the Hong Kong World Super Sixes tournament on Sunday.

In the event’s final held at Mong Kok, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field first. Pakistan’s two players returned to the pavilion early in the initial over.

For Pakistan, only Muhammad Ikhlaq put up a fight against the Lankan bowlers, scoring 48 runs. Among the other batsmen, captain Faheem Ashraf scored 13, Aamir Yamin 6, Asif Ali 0, and Hussain Talat managed just 1 run.

The entire Green Shirts team was bowled out for 72 runs in the allotted 6 overs.

For Sri Lanka, Dhananjaya Lakshan and Tharindu Ratnayake took 2 wickets each.

In the chase, Sri Lanka started cautiously but managed to reach the 73-run target with one over to spare and three wickets down.

For Sri Lanka, Sandun Weerakody scored 34, Dhananjaya Lakshan 2, and captain Lahiru Madushanka 19. For Pakistan, Faheem Ashraf took 2 wickets.