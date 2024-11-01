Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan beat India in Hong Kong Super Sixes tournament

Pakistan defeated arch-rival India in a one-sided Hong Kong Super Sixes tournament match.

Held in Mong Kok, Pakistan achieved their second consecutive win by chasing down India’s target of 120 runs in just 5 overs, winning by 6 wickets.

For Pakistan, Asif Ali retired hurt after scoring 55, while Muhammad Ikhlaq added 40, and captain Faheem Ashraf scored 22 runs. None of India’s bowlers could claim a single wicket against Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan opted to field first after winning the toss. India scored 119 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in 6 overs, with captain Robin Uthappa scoring 31, Kedar Jadhav 8, Bharat Chipli retiring hurt on 53, and Manoj Tiwary remaining not out at 17. Faheem Ashraf took 2 wickets for Pakistan.

In their previous match, Pakistan had defeated the UAE team by 13 runs.

PCB names Jason Gillespie as Head Coach for Australia Tour

