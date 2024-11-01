First Peca case registered in KP over inappropriate viral video of transgender person

Peshawar – For the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s history, a case has been filed under the PECA Act over the viral circulation of an inappropriate video of a transgender person on social media.

Police registered the case under the PECA Act in the Dolphin Ayan case, based on a complaint filed by Dolphin Ayan at Hashnagri Police Station.

In the case, seven individuals, including the main suspect Imran, have been named. They are accused of abducting Dolphin Ayan at gunpoint from Shabqadar in 2023, taking them to a private space, and filming an inappropriate video.

According to Ayan, the suspects blackmailed them with the video, which was later discovered to have been circulated on social media on October 29. Ayan also stated that Imran and his accomplices would summon them for meetings.

In their complaint, Ayan expressed that the video’s circulation has harmed their and their family’s reputation and requested the suspects’ arrest.