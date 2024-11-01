Lahore Qalandars appoints former England pacer Darren Gough as head coach

LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars appointed former England pacer Darren Gough as head coach on Friday.

The Global Super League will begin in Guyana on November 26, with Darren Gough joining the squad on Nov 23.

The Qalandars management expressed their excitement, stating they are pleased to have the former England fast bowler and ex-Yorkshire County MD as head coach, with Gough set to take on his responsibilities in the Global Super League.

Darren Gough, on his appointment, said it is an honor to work with the Qalandars, having previously supported their Player Development Program in Lahore, and he looks forward to contributing further.

Additionally, Lahore Qalandars’ Sameen Rana welcomed Gough, noting that his experience will help strengthen the team’s foundation.

The GSL T20 will run from November 26 to December 7, featuring 11 matches, with a prize pool of $1 million.