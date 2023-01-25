Saudi hospitality during Four-Nation Cup was commendable, says Pakistan football boss

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) Chairman Haroon Malik has expressed his gratitude to the Saudi Football Federation for hosting the Four-Nation Cup 2023 in a professional manner, terming their hospitality as commendable.
In a statement PFF NC Chairman Haroon Malik said: “The way Saudi Football Federation conducted the Four-Nation Cup is commendable as the entire participating nations including Pakistan enjoyed their stay and facilities during the professionally-organized event that made our visit memorable and remarkable.
“I would also like to congratulate the Saudi Football Federation for winning the Four-Nation 2023 title. It shows their great love, passion and commitment towards men and women's football development. Football is flourishing fast in Saudi Arabia and the recent football activities especially the involvement of football legends including Lionel Messi and Christiano Ronaldo in Saudi football is proof that how serious they are for the promotion of football and their football future seems quite bright,” Haroon added.
He also thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, IPC Minister Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari, Shaza Fatima Khawaja and other government officials for their appreciation and support for the national women football team and it is their support and patronage that can help Pakistan football start flourishing from the Ashes and earn a due recognition and respect it deserves at international level.
The PFF NC Chairman has vowed to further strengthen football ties with Saudi Arabia and soon he would meet their football authorities to discuss and finalize some bilateral football projects that may prove beneficial for both the countries. “I will try to meet high-ups of the Saudi Football Federation to discuss the ways to promote football in both the countries. I will invite them to Pakistan to start something fruitful for our players as well as football officials. Hopefully, we will try to finalize some bilateral football events in order to strengthen football ties between both countries," Haroon Malik concluded.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 25, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.65
|240.4
|Euro
|EUR
|270.5
|273
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|309
|312
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|614.77
|619.27
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.75
|34.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.52
|29.87
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.54
|2.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|756.69
|761.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|600.37
|604.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.5
|64
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs189,650 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs162,600.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs149,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 172,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 189,650
|PKR 2,060
