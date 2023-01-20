Search

Pakistan women football team return home after a splendid show in Saudi Arabia

08:59 PM | 20 Jan, 2023
LAHORE – Pakistan national women's team on Friday returned home after taking part in the Women's International Friendly Tournament - Saudi Arabia 2023.

Pakistan football team, which finished runner-up after drawing the match against Saudi Arabia, reached Lahore airport on Friday from Dammam via Bahrain on a foreign airline flight. The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) officials were present at the airport to welcome the Pakistan team.

Chairman of PFF Normalisation Committee Haroon Malik along with NC members welcomed the national team at Football House, Lahore.

The Pakistan team stood 2nd in the four-nation cup. The green shirts beat Comoros in the first encounter, but the match against hosts Saudi Arabia ended up in a draw due to spectacular performance by skipper Maria Khan while they had to face defeat against Mauritius in the second match on January 15.

