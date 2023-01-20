Markets violating 10pm closure rule in Lahore face Rs200,000 fine

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the authorities concerned to imposed a fine of Rs200,000 fine on markets flouting rules to shut the businesses by 10pm.

The high court issued the ruling when Lahore Supermarket Secretary-General Muhammad Imran Saleem appeared before it and sought a permanent order for closure of markets by 10pm. He argued that the government’s decision had eased the life of shopkeepers.

The court expressed pleasure over the statement of the businessman, saying the nation needed to change its lifestyle. It also announced to look into the matter of one-dish rule violation at wedding festivities in Lahore.

Later, the court directed the Lahore CCPO, the deputy commissioner and other officials to ensure that markets are closed by 10pm in the city.