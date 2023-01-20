Maryam Nawaz returns to Pakistan this month

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz would return to Pakistan on Jan 27.

The minister told media that the daughter of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will leave for Pakistan from London on 26th, adding that she would actively took part in political activities from Feb 1.

Earlier, reports had emerged that Nawaz Sharif would also return to Pakistan after ending his self-imposed exile. However, the former premier, later, told his party members that current political atmosphere was not conducive for his return.

Maryam Nawaz was promoted to the post of senior vice president and chief organiser by PML-N Presider Shehbaz Sharif earlier this month as next general elections are nearing amid political tension between the government and Imran Khan-led PTI.