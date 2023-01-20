Lionel Messi’s PSG beat Ronaldo’s All Star XI in Saudi friendly

RIYADH – Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint Germain (PSG) defeated the Saudi All Star XI, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo for first time since the star player signed for Al Nassr, 5-4 in friendly match in Riyadh on Thursday.

The game put the long-time rivals – Messi and Ronaldo – face to face after the gap of two years, bringing a thrilling match for the soccer lovers.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals in his first game in Saudi Arabia since joining the club but it went vain as the European giants won the match, which also featured Kylian Mbappe and other top players.

Earlier, reports said all tickets for the high-octane clash were sold in no time with a special ticket receiving bid of 10 million Riyals. A Saudi business magnet Mushref Al-Ghamdi has bid 10 million riyals for the 'Beyond Imagination' ticket that would allow him to meet Ronaldo and Messi besides getting a chance to attend the winner's ceremony and enter both dressing rooms.

Squads

PSG: Navas; Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat; Ruiz, Soler, Sanches; Messi, Neymar, Mbappe.

Al Nassr-Al Hilal XI: Al Owais; Al Ghanam, Soo Jang, Al Bulayhi, Abdulhamid; Kanno, Gustavo, Pereira; Carilloa, Talisca, Ronaldo.