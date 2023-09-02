Pakistan beat Oman to qualify for Hockey 5s Asian World Cup final 

SALALAH – Pakistan have defeated Oman to qualify for the final match of the Hockey 5s Asian World Cup.

The team green defeated Oman 7-3 in the semi-final, maintaining its winning streak throughout the tournament which is being played in Oman’s city of Salalah.

Pakistan Hockey Federation president and management have congratulated the team over exhibiting an exceptional performance, triumphing with a score of 7-3 against Oman.

Pakistan captain Rana Abdul Waheed is top scorer of the event with 21 goals. Former Olympian Wasim Feroz is serving as the head coach of the team.

Earlier, the Pakistan hockey team secured a dominant victory over Japan in their initial match of the ongoing 5s Asia Cup in Salalah, Oman. They showed an impressive, winning the match with a score of 26-1 against Japan.