PAKvIND: Pakistan pace trio sets new Asia Cup record

KANDY – Pakistani pacers have set a unique record after their magical spells against India in second game of the Asia Cup 2023 at Pallkele International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka, on Saturday.

The Team Green restricted India to 266 runs in 48.5 overs as the fast bowlers were on the song in Kandy. Shaheen Shah Afridi four wickets while Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf claimed three wickets each to remove all Indian batting lineup.

It is for the first time in the history of the Asia Cup (ODI) history that all ten wickets have been taken by pacers.

The Pakistan Cricket Board took to social media platform X to shar the record set by the pace trio. It wrote: “First time in Asia Cup (ODI) history that all 10 wickets have been taken by pacers”.

Meanwhile, India have set a target of 267 runs for Pakistan in the second game of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallkele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) built a strong fifth wicket partnership to help India build a fighting total after the top order, including skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to perform due to thrilling bowling by the Pakistani pacers.