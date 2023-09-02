PAKvIND: Shaheen Afridi achieves another milestone 

KANDY – A wonderful bowling spell against India in the second game of the Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka helped Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi achieved another cricket milestone.
With his four-fer against India, the left-arm pacer completed his 250 wickets in all formats of cricket. He has become the third Pakistani and seventh overall bowler to achieve the milestone before turning 24.
Earlier, Waqar Younis and Saqlain Mustaq had achieved the title.
Shaheen Shah Afridi reached the milestone of 250 international wickets today! ????— Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) September 2, 2023
He is only the 3rd Pakistani (after Waqar Younis & Saqlain Mushtaq) and 7th bowler overall to achieve this before turning 24. ????????#PAKvIND | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/Zbh80p7OBt
Meanwhile, India have set a target of 267 runs for Pakistan in the second game of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallkele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) built a strong fifth wicket partnership to help India build a fighting total after the top order, including skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to perform due to thrilling bowling by the Pakistani pacers.
Shaheen Afridi took three wickets, while Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah took three wickets each, to restrict the rival team to 266.
