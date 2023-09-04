Search

Asia Cup 2023

BCCI delegation reaches Lahore to watch Asia Cup 2023 matches

04:24 PM | 4 Sep, 2023
BCCI delegation reaches Lahore to watch Asia Cup 2023 matches
Source: Twitter

LAHORE – A delegation of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) arrived in Lahore via Wagah border to watch matches of ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

BCCI President Roger Binny, Vice President Rajiv Shukla, BCCI Secretary to President Muhammad Akram are part of the delegation. 

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf welcomed the Indian officials at a hotel where they were also presented bouquets.  

During two-day trip, the BCCI officials will watch matches scheduled for September 5 and 6 at Qaddafi Stadium Lahore. 

Speaking on the occasion, the BCCI president the Indian delegation was visiting Pakistan at the invitation of the PCB, adding: “We have old ties with Pakistan and I feel good after visiting Pakistan for first time after 2005”.

The PCB chief he was happy that the BCCI accepted the invitation and its delegation is visiting Lahore to watch the matches. “Such things will improve the bilateral ties,” he hoped. 

PAKvIND: Rain ends Pakistan and India's Asia Cup encounter in 'no result'

Asia Cup 2023

Who will win Asia Cup 2023 clash between India and Nepal? Answer and get chance to win ...

12:24 PM | 4 Sep, 2023

India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live Streaming details here

10:51 AM | 4 Sep, 2023

Asia Cup 2023: India win toss, opt to field first against Nepal in must-win game

02:19 PM | 4 Sep, 2023

Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 89 runs in crucial Asia Cup match 

10:45 PM | 3 Sep, 2023

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live Streaming details here

10:00 AM | 3 Sep, 2023

Who will win Asia Cup 2023 clash between Afghanistan and Bangladesh? Answer and get ...

09:24 AM | 3 Sep, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

BCCI delegation reaches Lahore to watch Asia Cup 2023 matches

04:24 PM | 4 Sep, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 4 September 2023

08:43 AM | 4 Sep, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 4, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 329.9 332.65
Euro EUR 354 357
UK Pound Sterling GBP 410.9 415
U.A.E Dirham AED 89.6 90.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 87.25 88
Australian Dollar AUD 207.9 210.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 810.37 818.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 236.6 239
China Yuan CNY 41.86 42.26
Danish Krone DKK 44.67 45.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.83 39.19
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 989.38 998.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.66 66.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.22 184.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 791.47 799.47
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.71 84.41
Singapore Dollar SGD 237 240
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 347.31 349.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 4, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,990.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs190,656 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 222,382.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Karachi PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Islamabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Peshawar PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Quetta PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Sialkot PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Attock PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Gujranwala PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Jehlum PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Multan PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Bahawalpur PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Gujrat PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Nawabshah PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Chakwal PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Hyderabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Nowshehra PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Sargodha PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Faisalabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Mirpur PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: