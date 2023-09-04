BCCI delegation reaches Lahore to watch Asia Cup 2023 matches

LAHORE – A delegation of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) arrived in Lahore via Wagah border to watch matches of ongoing Asia Cup 2023.
BCCI President Roger Binny, Vice President Rajiv Shukla, BCCI Secretary to President Muhammad Akram are part of the delegation.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf welcomed the Indian officials at a hotel where they were also presented bouquets.
During two-day trip, the BCCI officials will watch matches scheduled for September 5 and 6 at Qaddafi Stadium Lahore.
Speaking on the occasion, the BCCI president the Indian delegation was visiting Pakistan at the invitation of the PCB, adding: “We have old ties with Pakistan and I feel good after visiting Pakistan for first time after 2005”.
The PCB chief he was happy that the BCCI accepted the invitation and its delegation is visiting Lahore to watch the matches. “Such things will improve the bilateral ties,” he hoped.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 4, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|354
|357
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|410.9
|415
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.6
|90.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|87.25
|88
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.37
|818.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|236.6
|239
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.86
|42.26
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.67
|45.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.83
|39.19
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|989.38
|998.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.22
|184.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|791.47
|799.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|237
|240
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|347.31
|349.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs190,656 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 222,382.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Karachi
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Islamabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Peshawar
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Quetta
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Sialkot
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Attock
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Gujranwala
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Jehlum
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Multan
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Gujrat
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Nawabshah
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Chakwal
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Hyderabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Nowshehra
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Sargodha
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Faisalabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Mirpur
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
