BCCI delegation reaches Lahore to watch Asia Cup 2023 matches

LAHORE – A delegation of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) arrived in Lahore via Wagah border to watch matches of ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

BCCI President Roger Binny, Vice President Rajiv Shukla, BCCI Secretary to President Muhammad Akram are part of the delegation.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf welcomed the Indian officials at a hotel where they were also presented bouquets.

During two-day trip, the BCCI officials will watch matches scheduled for September 5 and 6 at Qaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, the BCCI president the Indian delegation was visiting Pakistan at the invitation of the PCB, adding: “We have old ties with Pakistan and I feel good after visiting Pakistan for first time after 2005”.

The PCB chief he was happy that the BCCI accepted the invitation and its delegation is visiting Lahore to watch the matches. “Such things will improve the bilateral ties,” he hoped.