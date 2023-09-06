Haris Rauf becomes third-fastest Pakistan bowler to take 50 ODI wickets

Haris Rauf, a right-arm pacer from Pakistan, took 50 One Day International (ODI) wickets in the third-fastest time ever for the country.
His accomplishment occurred on Wednesday during Pakistan's Super Four match versus Bangladesh as part of the current Asia Cup 2023.
For this record, the 29-year-old removed Mohammad Naim in his first over. Waqar Younis, who had to play 27 innings to pick up 50 wickets, and Rauf are now tied.
Hassan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi, both fast bowlers for Pakistan, are at the top of the list with 50 wickets each in 24 and 25 ODI games, respectively.
Rauf eventually took four wickets, enabling Pakistan to dismiss Bangladesh for 193.
Rauf has previously taken three crucial wickets in the 2023 Asia Cup encounter against India.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 6, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|320.7
|324.15
|Euro
|EUR
|345
|348
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|407
|411
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.6
|90.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|85.65
|86.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|210
|212
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|814.77
|822.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|240
|242.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.14
|42.54
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.39
|44.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.1
|39.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|993.41
|1002.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.93
|183.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|795.74
|803.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|228
|230.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|346.46
|348.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.69
|8.84
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 231,800 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs198,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,168 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Karachi
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Islamabad
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Peshawar
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Quetta
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Sialkot
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Attock
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Gujranwala
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Jehlum
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Multan
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Gujrat
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Nawabshah
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Chakwal
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Hyderabad
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Nowshehra
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Sargodha
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Faisalabad
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
|Mirpur
|PKR 231,800
|PKR 2,780
