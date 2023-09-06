Haris Rauf becomes third-fastest Pakistan bowler to take 50 ODI wickets

Haris Rauf, a right-arm pacer from Pakistan, took 50 One Day International (ODI) wickets in the third-fastest time ever for the country.

His accomplishment occurred on Wednesday during Pakistan's Super Four match versus Bangladesh as part of the current Asia Cup 2023.

For this record, the 29-year-old removed Mohammad Naim in his first over. Waqar Younis, who had to play 27 innings to pick up 50 wickets, and Rauf are now tied.

Hassan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi, both fast bowlers for Pakistan, are at the top of the list with 50 wickets each in 24 and 25 ODI games, respectively.

Rauf eventually took four wickets, enabling Pakistan to dismiss Bangladesh for 193.

Rauf has previously taken three crucial wickets in the 2023 Asia Cup encounter against India.