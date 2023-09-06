Gold price in Pakistan sees a massive fall on third consecutive day

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan saw a huge decline in the domestic market inline with the downward trend in the international market.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs10,500 to close at Rs222,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold plunged by Rs9,002 to settle at Rs190,586, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $5 to settle at $1,926 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver declined by Rs100 per tola and Rs 85.73 per 10 grams to settle at Rs2,700 per tola and Rs2,314.81 per 10 grams, respectively.