Dollar nosedives in open market to close at Rs312

KARACHI – The US dollar witnessed a massive decline against the Pakistan rupee in open market on Wednesday as the central bank introduced structural reports in exchange companies’ sector.

The foreign currency shed whooping Rs11 to close at Rs312 in the open market as compared to previous day’s Rs323.

In the interbank market, the rupee appreciated by 12 paisas to settle at Rs306.98 after it opened at Rs307.10 earlier in the day.

The development also followed by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir’s promise with business community for transparency in the exchange rate and bringing currency exchanges into tax net. He assured that money exchanges would be brought under the purview of taxation, fostering transparency in dollar exchange and interbank rates.