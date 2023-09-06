RAWALPINDI - All educational institutions located within Tehsil Rawalpindi's municipal boundaries, except the Cantonment regions, will remain closed tomorrow, September 7, 2023 (Thursday).

The holiday has been announced on the account of chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), said a notification issued by deputy commissioer.

It said the temporary closure is necessary to ensure security and order during the religious procession. Both public and private institutions, colleges, and schools will be closed tomorrow.

Additionally, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner has asked the Director of Information to make sure that this information is widely distributed through print and electronic media. Similar notices have also been sent to the Rawalpindi Private Schools Association.

Normal educational activities should resume the next day, September 8, 2023, since this precautionary measure intends to protect students and teachers from harm during the Chehlum Procession.