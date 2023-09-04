Holiday in Lahore on 7th September

LAHORE – Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced a public holiday in Lahore on September 7 (Thursday) on account of the annual Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh Syed Ali Hajwari.

The three-day ceremony is all set to begin tomorrow (Tuesday), the chief minister said, adding that better arrangements for the event.

Naqvi said meetings were also held with city administration to discuss matters related to langar khana, adding that it would be ensured that everyone who attends the event can eat.

He said a Mehfil-e-Samaa will also be held and best performers will be invited to it to enthrall the people.

Naqvi reiterated that the best arrangements for the Chehlum processions will be made, adding that traffic plans in this regard have been finalised.