PCB, BCCI chiefs discuss Asia Cup relocation from Sri Lanka amid rain forecast

05:43 PM | 4 Sep, 2023
LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf and Asian Cricket Council President Jay Shah have discussed matters related to shifting of match venues from Sri Lanka due to unpredictable weather of island. 

Reports said the PCB chief told the ACC head about the likelihood of more rains in Sri Lanka, which is hosting Asia Cup 2023’s matches under a hybrid model as India was reluctant to visit Pakistan due to political tension between the countries. 

Ashraf said that the Asia Cup was a mega regional even and it should not be spoiled by rain. At one point, the PCB chief told him that there was no forecast for rain in Pakistan and the remaining matches could be shifted to the South Asian country. 

 In response, Jay Shah assured him of considering the situation. 

The high-level contact between PCB and BCCI comes after much-anticipated match between Pakistan and Indian ended in no result due to rain. After the match was called off, both teams were awarded with one point each. 

The Green Shirts have become the first team to qualify for the Super 4s after winning the one point in match against India. 

A day earlier, it emerged that the ACC is considering Dambulla or Hambantota as the alternate venue as heavy rain in Colombo could affect the Super Four phase of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka.

With parts of Colombo being flooded and the R. Premadasa Stadium having drainage issues, the tournament broadcaster has requested for a change in venue.

After a damp squib between India and Pakistan on Saturday, the broadcaster and the Asian Cricket Council do not want to take any chances of any further abandonments.

Considering the logistical nightmare - including accommodation for four teams and broadcasters, let alone fans - a final decision on the issue will be taken by Tuesday.

