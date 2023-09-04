PCB, BCCI chiefs discuss Asia Cup relocation from Sri Lanka amid rain forecast

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf and Asian Cricket Council President Jay Shah have discussed matters related to shifting of match venues from Sri Lanka due to unpredictable weather of island.
Reports said the PCB chief told the ACC head about the likelihood of more rains in Sri Lanka, which is hosting Asia Cup 2023’s matches under a hybrid model as India was reluctant to visit Pakistan due to political tension between the countries.
Ashraf said that the Asia Cup was a mega regional even and it should not be spoiled by rain. At one point, the PCB chief told him that there was no forecast for rain in Pakistan and the remaining matches could be shifted to the South Asian country.
In response, Jay Shah assured him of considering the situation.
The high-level contact between PCB and BCCI comes after much-anticipated match between Pakistan and Indian ended in no result due to rain. After the match was called off, both teams were awarded with one point each.
The Green Shirts have become the first team to qualify for the Super 4s after winning the one point in match against India.
A day earlier, it emerged that the ACC is considering Dambulla or Hambantota as the alternate venue as heavy rain in Colombo could affect the Super Four phase of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka.
With parts of Colombo being flooded and the R. Premadasa Stadium having drainage issues, the tournament broadcaster has requested for a change in venue.
After a damp squib between India and Pakistan on Saturday, the broadcaster and the Asian Cricket Council do not want to take any chances of any further abandonments.
Considering the logistical nightmare - including accommodation for four teams and broadcasters, let alone fans - a final decision on the issue will be taken by Tuesday.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 4, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|332.65
|Euro
|EUR
|354
|357
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|410.9
|415
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.6
|90.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|87.25
|88
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|810.37
|818.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|236.6
|239
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.86
|42.26
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.67
|45.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.83
|39.19
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|989.38
|998.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.22
|184.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|791.47
|799.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|237
|240
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|347.31
|349.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs190,656 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 222,382.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Karachi
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Islamabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Peshawar
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Quetta
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Sialkot
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Attock
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Gujranwala
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Jehlum
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Multan
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Gujrat
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Nawabshah
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Chakwal
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Hyderabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Nowshehra
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Sargodha
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Faisalabad
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
|Mirpur
|PKR 242,600
|PKR 2,780
