PAKvIND, Asia Cup: Shaheen Afridi dismisses Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in early blows to India

KANDY – Pakistan’s star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi ripped through the top order of India in early overs in ongoing second game of the Asia Cup 2023 in Kandy, Sri Lanka, on Saturday.

The fast-armed pacer dismissed Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (4), the key players of the opponent team.

However, rain is playing hide and seek in Pallekele Cricket Stadium as it is the for the second time the game has been paused due to light shower.

The ground staff has covered the pitch to save it from rain while fans are waiting for the resumption of the high-voltage clash of the event.

At the time of reporting the story, India have scored 51 runs with seven wickets hands in 11.2 overs as Haris Rauf removed another batter.