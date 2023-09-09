Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan announce playing XI for Super Four match against India

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday named the playing XI for the Asia Cup 2023’s Super Four match against India, which is scheduled for September 10 (tomorrow).

Taking to social media platform X, the board announced it will field the same playing XI that had played against Bangladesh in the first Super Four clash in Lahore earlier this week.

The much-awaited Pakistan vs India match will be played at R Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo as fans are expecting thrilling contest amid rain forecast.

Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

In first Super Four match, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven-wickets as they comfortably chased the 193 runs target in 38.4 overs at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.