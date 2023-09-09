Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan announce playing XI for Super Four match against India

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday named the playing XI for the Asia Cup 2023’s Super Four match against India, which is scheduled for September 10 (tomorrow).
Taking to social media platform X, the board announced it will field the same playing XI that had played against Bangladesh in the first Super Four clash in Lahore earlier this week.
The much-awaited Pakistan vs India match will be played at R Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo as fans are expecting thrilling contest amid rain forecast.
Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.
In first Super Four match, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven-wickets as they comfortably chased the 193 runs target in 38.4 overs at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 9, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|323.8
|327
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379.5
|383.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.5
|86.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.7
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|816.3
|824.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228.8
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.04
|44.44
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|995.05
|1004.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|180.54
|182.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.8
|346.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.63
|8.78
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,185.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,835 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 189,932.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Karachi
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Quetta
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Attock
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Multan
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,650
